SYM’s ADX 300 Adventure Scooter Is Ready To Explore

Taiwanese brand SYM is all about scooters. The brand’s models revolve around practical and affordable urban mobility, with a wide selection of scooters that are a fit to most budgets. We’ve talked quite a bit about the company’s scooters in the past, and for 2024, its model range is growing with the addition of a new adventure-style scooter.

The adventure scooter segment popularized by the Honda X-ADV back in 2016 has seen tons of new entrants, and the SYM ADX 300 is the newest of the bunch. It’s a step up from the ADX 125 that was launched back in October, 2023, and offers a bit more performance and premium features than its smaller sibling, all while retaining the same rugged styling. Speaking of which, the ADX 300 gets a mini beak up front, a tall windscreen, and angular bodywork. It also gets full LED lights that elevate its aesthetic and give it a more premium look and feel.

When it comes to the ADX 300’s technology, it’s powered by a 278.3cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max power output of 25.8 horsepower and 26 Nm (about 19.24 pound-feet) of torque, putting it squarely within the ballpark of maxi-scooters of this displacement in terms of performance. It rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, and comes with front and rear disc brakes for confident stopping.

As for the elements that make this adventure scooter a scooter, well, it gets ample under-seat storage, a large saddle spacious enough for two riders, long floorboards for a comfortable seating position, and grab handles for comfy two-up riding. The adjustable windscreen and built-in handguards provide added protection from the elements, too. Apart from being a scooter, the ADX 300 is designed to go beyond the beaten path too, and so SYM took the frame of the Joyride 300 and reinforced the central portion for added rigidity. The fuel capacity was also increased from 11.5 liters to 16 liters.

As of this writing, SYM has yet to announce pricing and availability for its newest adventure scooter. We can, however, expect to see it hit European roads in 2024, as reported by multiple sources from the region.