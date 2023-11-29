Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

Illinois Loves Electric Vehicle Rebates So Much, Funding Ran Out In Just 13 Days

The state of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency reopened its popular electric vehicle rebate program on November 1, 2023, with plans for the current application period to run through January 31, 2024. However, it was clearly more popular than the Illinois EPA anticipated.

Within the first 13 days that the application period was open, it already received far more applications than it could fund with the $12 million that the state General Assembly had designated for the program.

Unlike some EV rebate programs, the Illinois one included electric motorcycles. Crucially, it also offered rebates for used EVs, not just new EVs. New vehicles of all kinds are expensive, especially most electrics, so that's kind of a big deal.

The program offered a $4,000 rebate on the purchase of non-motorcycle EVs, and a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle. Applicants also had a slew of additional requirements to meet in order to apply for the program.

The current Illinois fiscal year ends on June 30, 2024. It's not clear whether the Illinois EV Rebate program will be renewed for the following fiscal year, and if so, at what level. We'll be sure to report back if it is.

Indian Motorcycle Is Exploring New Ways To Keep You Warm In The Winter

Here in 2023, chances are excellent that you've used wireless charging for your devices at some point. If you live in a place where there's winter, you may also have worn heated gear, either for riding your motorcycle or other outdoor activities.

According to a recently filed patent from Indian Motorcycle, the firm has been experimenting with combining those two great tastes into something that tastes (or toasts) even better together.

The idea revolves around inductive charge points on the bike, such as in the handlebar grips and seat, that meet up with corresponding points in your matching heated gear. This would of course mean that you'd need to purchase that new heated gear (and either a new bike or a retrofit kit, depending on how Indian plans to package it).

However, the idea is relatively simple. Instead of having to plug your heated gear into the bike, or else deal with battery packs that result in gear that rarely gets as warm as you might want it to, your gear would draw charge directly from the bike via induction.

It's certainly an interesting idea, particularly if you're Indian Motorcycle in 2023 and your HQ is in Minnesota. (Did you know that parts of Minnesota are farther north than some parts of Canada? Now you do.)

The 2024 Goodwood Revival will be run exclusively using sustainable fuel

The Goodwood Revival is one of the high points of historic motorsport, racing some of the greatest four- and two-wheeled vehicles ever known in the modern era. Year after year, it allows those who were there to relive the excitement, and those who are younger to get a small taste of what it must have been like.

As part of what Goodwood is calling its Revive and Thrive philosophy, all competitors in the 2024 Revival will be required to use fuel that is at least 70 percent sustainable. According to the organizers, it should require no modifications to historic vehicles, while also not crimping any performance attributes.

Furthermore, the 2024 Festival of Speed will also focus more intently on sustainable fuels than in gatherings of the past. The 2024 Goodwood Revival is scheduled to take place on September 6 through 8, with tickets already on sale for those wishing to attend.

CryptoDATA, former co-owner of the RNF MotoGP team, is threatening legal action against Dorna after the team's dismissal from the 2024 season

On November 27, 2023, the MotoGP Selection Committee, made from members of the FIM, IRTA, and Dorna, made an extremely short announcement. There, it said that it would not be inviting the CryptoDATA MotoGP team to line up on the 2024 grid. Here's the full text of the extremely short statement:

"Repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP™ have obliged this decision. The Selection Committee will be reviewing applications for a new Independent Team, using Aprilia machinery, to join the MotoGP™ class grid for 2024. More information on this matter will follow in due course," it reads.

CryptoDATA owned 60 percent of the RNF Aprilia customer racing team, and its managing director, Ovidiu Toma, reportedly was not shy about airing his feelings on the matter. In a series of now-deleted tweets (Xs?), he reportedly threatened legal action, according to Speedweek.

It's not clear what will happen next, but we'll be sure to follow the story as it unfolds.

Honda Racing Corporation put together a special video to say goodbye and thanks to Marc Márquez

Sure, these are top-level racing professionals, but it still has to be incredibly strange to spend so many years working together and then just have it end. It's a very sweet, heartfelt video. Depending on the mood you're in, it might even bring a tear to your eye.

Incidentally, if you thought that MM93 was having a rough season in 2023, it was evidently rougher than you may have realized. On November 29, 2023, the man himself took to Twitter to share that he'd been battling that old MotoGP racer nemesis, compartment syndrome, in the back half of the season.

He successfully had surgery to treat arm pump in his right arm earlier this morning, and said he's looking forward to a full recovery to get ready for the 2024 season.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!