In June, 2022, the state of Illinois announced the first round of its Electric Vehicle Rebate Program in 2022. That first rebate application period started on July 1, 2022, and will continue through September 30, 2022. Unlike some other EV rebate programs (both past and present), the Illinois program includes used vehicles. It also includes on-road motorcycles—not just cars or other four-wheeled passenger EVs.

On August 29, 2022, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency director John J. Kim announced the dates for the second round of Illinois EV Rebate Program applications. Round Two will officially open on November 1, 2022, and run through January 31, 2023. If you’re an Illinois resident and you won’t be able to make the deadline first round, that means you’ll have another chance for this rebate.

To clarify, completed applications must be postmarked by the final calendar date of a given EV rebate window—they do not have to be received by that date. Qualifying applicants must apply for this rebate within 90 days of the purchase of their EV, as well as meet additional criteria to receive consideration. As for motorcycles, only on-road electric bikes qualify—off-road bikes and mopeds are not eligible. For all vehicles, only full electrics qualify—no hybrids.

What kind of criteria are we talking about? Here’s a list of who qualifies for this rebate in Illinois:

Purchasers must live in Illinois both at the time of the vehicle’s purchase, and also at the time the rebate is issued

All vehicles must be purchased from dealers licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State

Rented and leased vehicles do not qualify

Vehicles may not have already had rebates issued under a previous EV program in Illinois

Rebates may not exceed the purchase price of the vehicle

Purchasers of qualifying electric vehicles must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months—in other words, no vehicle flipping

Purchasers must provide documentation to support their claims. This includes a copy of the purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

"Illinois EPA has already received hundreds of EV rebate applications for this first funding round of the Illinois EV Rebate Program," Kim said in a statement.

“We are announcing the second funding cycle now to provide more assurance to prospective Illinois purchasers and automobile dealers in the face of changing market conditions and global supply chain shortages. The significant interest in the program is encouraging, and we look forward to opening the next funding round in November to offer more rebates to Illinois motorists choosing all-electric transportation,” he went on.

"Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution," Illinois governor JB Pritzker said in the same statement.

“And thanks to our EV Rebate Program, we are making electric vehicle adoption accessible and cost-effective—putting us on the path to getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030. I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply for the Illinois EPA's next round of funding. This is how we build a more sustainable state, nation, and world—together,” Pritzker concluded.