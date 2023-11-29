Electric bicycles have become very popular all over the world in recent years. We’re seeing more and more car and motorbike manufacturers venture into this space, with Harley-Davidson being an early adopter when it launched its e-bike brand Serial 1 back in 2020. The most recent news to come from the company is a surprise sale of Serial 1 to Florida-based LEV Manufacturing and Lane VC.

LEV Manufacturing, Inc., formerly known as Life Electric Vehicles, Inc. is a company that specializes in lightweight electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Lane VC is a mobility-focused investment firm. Together, the two companies acquired Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 Cycle Company, LLC, with some pretty big plans for the future. As more and more people embrace e-bikes as a form of mobility in and around the city, LEV Manufacturing is eyeing some big developments for Serial 1.

Chief of these developments will be the relocation of Serial 1’s production facilities back on US soil. It’s worth noting that when Serial 1 first opened its doors in 2020, it was located just behind Harley-Davidson’s facility in Milwaukee. Since then, a lot has changed, and prior to the acquisition of LEV, a bulk of Serial 1’s e-bikes were being produced in Taiwan. Moving production of Serial 1’s e-bikes stateside will not only prove beneficial to the economy and people looking for employment, but also stands the chance to reduce costs due to a shortened supply chain.

"Bringing E-Bike production to the USA is an important next step for the Serial 1 Brand. We couldn't be more thrilled to announce this acquisition with a perfect partner in LEV Manufacturing, which will help Serial 1 better serve our customers, dealers and master distribution partners worldwide. The added benefit of reducing production costs and subsequently lowering the MSRP is a significant win for our consumers and partnerships," A Serial 1 representative stated in a press release.

Another development Serial 1 is eyeing in the near future is expanded market accessibility, aided in part by reduced prices as a result of moving production back to the US. As of this writing, however, it remains to be seen what changes, if any, LEV Manufacturing is eyeing when it comes to Serial 1’s product offerings. What we do know is that Michael Volovitz will take the lead when it comes to sales and service, and will be working to ensure a seamless experience for both customers and dealers alike.