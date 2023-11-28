The 125cc segment, pretty much non-existent in the US market, is incredibly popular in Europe, as a lot of European countries have licensing regulations that mandate beginner riders to start on small-displacement machines. It’s in this segment that a lot of manufacturers try to entice first-timers to swing a leg over their first motorcycle.

At EICMA 2023, Fantic, a boutique Italian motorcycle company, showcased what it has to offer in the beginner segment. Known for its potent enduro and motocross bikes, as well as the Caballero series of single-cylinder motorcycles, Fantic extends its reach to the entry-level segment with two sporty models: the Stealth 125 and the Imola Concept.

Let’s kick things off with the Stealth 125. This small-displacement naked bike features sporty styling with a design that’s very much inspired by supermoto machines. It’s powered by a Minarelli engine displacing 125 cubes, and sends power to the rear wheel with a chain-driven transmission equipped with a slipper clutch. The bike is equipped with a 12-liter fuel tank, and gets an undertail exhaust system with a catalytic converter mounted just beneath the belly of the bike.

The Fantic Stealth 125 is underpinned by a steel truss frame with a cast aluminum swingarm. Meanwhile, suspension duties are handled by an inverted front fork and a monoshock at the back. The bike comes equipped with front and rear disc brakes with ABS, and there’s even an optional cornering ABS feature for added safety and confidence on twisty roads. Furthermore, the bike gets full-LED headlights for enhanced nighttime visibility, and a five-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth smartphone compatibility.

Up next, the Imola Concept is envisioned as the sportier sibling of the Stealth 125. It’s built atop the same underpinnings as a naked sportbike, but features race-inspired ergonomics and bodywork. Fantic says that the Imola Concept is supposed to be a nod to the company’s endeavors in the Moto2 World Championship. Interestingly, the Imola Concept marks Fantic’s first foray into the world of sportbikes, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see what the brand has in store for the segment.

As of this writing, Fantic has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Stealth 125, so we’ll have to wait and see about that. Furthermore, the Imola was revealed as merely a concept bike, so don’t get your hopes up that this beginner-friendly sporty model will be available in Fantic dealerships anytime soon.