All over the world, Royal Enfield promotes motorcycle culture in many ways. On the one hand, the company encourages creativity and self expression by holding custom build contests. On the other hand, it targets the grassroots of motorsports with initiatives such as the all-women Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program.

Speaking of which, BTR is gearing up to hit the road in 2024, and will be featured in both American Flat Track and MotoAmerica national championships. BTR opens its doors to both new and experienced motorcycle racers looking to get in on the fun, while traveling across the US and experiencing the best racing circuits in the country. Royal Enfield explains that applicants are encouraged to apply to either the Road Racing or Flat Track programs via the BTR’s official website linked below.

Prospective riders will be asked to upload a two-minute video introducing themselves and giving a brief explanation as to why they should be part of the 2024 BTR season. Registrations for the 2024 Build. Train. Race Program are now open, and will remain open until November 13, 2023. Royal Enfield explains that the BTR is meant to celebrate women and motorcycle culture in North America, while embracing riders from diverse backgrounds, and having them engage in friendly competition in different racing events.

Adrian Sellers, the Head of Royal Enfield’s Custom & Motorsport division said in an article by Roadracing World, “The combination of competitive spirit, camaraderie, and skills development creates a supportive atmosphere unlike anything else. It is always an absolute inspiration to welcome our new and returning riders, while joining them in their personal journeys with racing. With the support of our sponsors, we cannot wait for another season of exciting racing and growth.”

Like before, participants in Royal Enfield’s 2024 BTR will not only race, but also build their own machines for the competition. Those who participate in the Flat Track series will get an INT 650, while those who are selected for the Road Racing series will rock the sporty Continental GT 650. Throughout the course of the series, participants will get to build their racing machines, train for their competitions, and ultimately compete on a national level.