It's an exciting time if you're a motorcycle enthusiasts in India, especially if you're one of the first few who placed an order on the all-new Harley-Davidson X440. That's because Hero MotoCorp, the company responsible for the production and sale of the new model, has begun delivering the new model to its eager owners.

The entry-level model is the only motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's current lineup to boast a single-cylinder engine, and of course, an affordable price tag that makes it an attractive option for both beginner riders and those on a budget in India. Hero MotoCorp has reportedly begun handing over more than 1,000 X440s across 100 dealerships in India, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets.

As mentioned earlier, the Harley-Davidson X440 is manufacturer in Hero MotoCorp's factory called the Garden Factory located at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The model marks the first – and presumably by no means the last – collaboration between the Bar and Shield and Hero MotoCorp, which is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India. Impressively, since the Harley X440 made its official debut back in July 2023, the bike has garnered in excess of 25,000 bookings in just one month.

In an article by Indian automotive publication Auto Car Pro, Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp's CEO, explained that the company hopes to complete all initial deliveries within the next four to five months. "Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward."

The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by an all-new engine, a 440cc, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. It pumps out a modest 27 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 26 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. It's sold in three variants consisting of Denim, which retails for Rs 239,500 (or about $2,878 USD), Vivid, priced at Rs 259,500 ($3,118 USD), and S, which retails for Rs 279,500 (about $3,358 USD).