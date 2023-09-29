Shark Helmets Launches New D-Skwal 3 Full-Face Lid

French helmet specialist Shark has a wide selection of helmets that fit different uses and budgets. At the top of the range, it has the Race R Pro GP, reserved for the most discerning sporty riders. On the other end of the spectrum, the brand has refreshed one of its more affordable lids, the D-Skwal, with the launch of its third generation.

The Shark D-Skwal 3, in essence, is the same as the Shark Skwal i3, but without the LED lights and motion-activated brake light. On the outside, it features a Lexan polycarbonate shell offered in two sizes to optimize fit and safety. Beneath the surface, we find multi-density EPS foam which provides the brunt of protection thanks to its ability to absorb and dissipate impact forces. Thanks to all these safety features, the D-Skwal 3 is certified to the latest ECE R22.06 safety standard.

Other premium features include the optical class 1 screen which comes standard with a Pinlock 70 anti-fog film. Long-distance riders will appreciate the drop-down sun visor, as well as the air mesh opening for extra ventilation on hot sunny days. Furthermore, there’s a comprehensive ventilation system consisting of two air inlets as well as multiple heat extractors at the back.

The new Shark D-Skwal 3 is secured with a convenient quick-release micrometric buckle, so it’s ideal for both city riding which necessitates frequent wearing and removal of the lid, as well as long distance tours. It receives a chin curtain and anti-swirl bib to further reduce noise, and is compatible with Shark’s Sharktooth Prime comms system. Of course, a standard communicator such as one from Cardo or Sena can also easily be accommodated.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Shark D-Skwal 3 is offered in multiple designs including three plain colors and various graphic options. It’s offered in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, and is priced starting at 199.99 Euros, or about $212 USD.