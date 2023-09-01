Back in March 2023, we reported that British electric motorcycle startup Maeving was planning to bring its bikes to the US relatively soon, likely in late 2023 or early 2024. The firm’s first bike, the RM1, exuded an impressive flat-tracker style. Its claimed 45 mile per hour top speed and 80 miles of range per charge made it seem best suited as a potentially head-turning electric city runabout.

On August 31, 2023, Maeving officially opened preorders for its second model, the faster and more powerful RM1S. To be clear, those preorders are currently only open for UK customers. However, the key words “faster” and “more powerful” are just two reasons why this should be the model that Maeving uses to launch its brand in the US, says Cycle World.

The design language is instantly recognizable if you’ve seen the Maeving R1M, and it comes in a rather heady range of 11 different color options to suit multiple preferences. Top speed is a claimed 65 mph—and while that’s certainly no race bike, if the real-world experience is anywhere close, that should make it a better option for more riders.

Gallery: Maeving RM1S

16 Photos

What about the RM1S battery range? That, says the company, is “up to 80 miles.” Depending on your needs, that could suit you—but what will likely please more potential customers is the fact that the RM1S allows two charging options, while the slower RM1 only supports one. Both the RM1 and the RM1S allow riders to remove the batteries and charge them off the bike, but only the RM1S allows riders to simply plug the bike in for a charge, as well.

In the UK, the RM1S is compulsory basic training (CBT) compatible, and suitable for new riders who are still learning the ropes. The newest Maeving model in the lineup comes with a 7-kilowatt motor, which can produce a claimed 10.5 kW peak power.

The preorder price in the UK is £7,495, which is about $9,436 US as of September 1, 2023. However, as with all bike releases in multiple markets, pricing in one market isn’t necessarily an indicator of how a bike may be priced elsewhere. Calculations made by manufacturers aren’t usually simple conversions, so it’s less a hard-and-fast rule and more something to keep in mind for when it’s finally released elsewhere.

It’s also not yet clear how Maeving plans to handle its US distribution. Other electric startups, including Ubco and Cake, started out selling directly to US consumers via their respective websites.

In the case of Ubco, the company went on to develop a wider distribution network in brick-and-mortar stores, including both powersports dealerships and less traditional moto retailers like Camping World. In Cake’s case, it currently operates a showroom in Los Angeles, California. Cake has also gone on to establish a network of moto and electric retailers in California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

With some of Maeving’s roots coming from former Triumph employees, it probably shouldn’t come as any surprise that its styling is as good as it is. The looks of its bikes will undoubtedly attract fans in the US—but as always, the proof will be in the riding and customer service experiences. We look forward to seeing what Maeving does next.