Sometimes, the best place to hide your new bike is in plain sight. Other times, though—moto enthusiasts do what moto enthusiasts do, and they play a mental game of ‘which one of these is not like the others?’ while scanning a large group of bikes parked together.

We can’t say for sure that’s what happened at an Indian warehouse at the end of August 2023. However, it certainly seems to be the most likely scenario for why photos of a seemingly undisguised Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 are making the rounds across Indian motorcycle media.

In all cases, the bike in question is seen sitting inside a warehouse, among other non-Himalayan 450 bikes. For those who are familiar with the current Himalayan 411’s details, several visual differences immediately stand out when looking at these shots of the Himalayan 450.

For a start, the overall profile is a bit rounder, which is largely due to the reshaped fuel tank on the Himalayan 450. Gone is the blocky, angular unit that was the Himalayan 411’s calling card, and in comes a softer, curvier shape for the 450. The saddle is a new shape, and although it’s still capable of seating both a rider and a passenger, it’s now a split saddle design. A rear carrier sits just behind the passenger seat, so it’s clearly top box ready.

Given the innovations showcased on the Super Meteor 650, the round LED headlight and new LED turn signals shown in these Himalayan 450 photos also aren’t a surprise. A reshaped chassis and stressed member engine design, split front fender, and new cast side stand are some of the other more visible changes from the existing Himalayan 411.

When Will the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launch?

Previous leaks and sneak peaks alike seem to point to a release sometime in Q4 of 2023. So far, though, Enfield hasn’t made any official announcements confirming the Himalayan 450’s impending launch date. Since that’s the case, the OEM also hasn’t offered any official details about the new bike.

The new, liquid-cooled engine is expected to offer around 35 to 40 brake horsepower at an unspecified RPM. If that range is anywhere in the ballpark of what the actual bike produces, it will mark a significant increase over the claimed 24.3 brake horsepower at 6,500 rpm that’s currently on the books for the Himalayan 411. The current bike also makes a claimed 23.6 pound-feet of torque at between 4,000 and 4,500 rpm, as well, so it will be interesting to see how the Himalayan 450 differs.

If you’re a fan of Enfield’s Himalayan line, how excited are you about the upcoming 450? Let us know in the comments.