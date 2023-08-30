Honda Updates Hornet 2.0 Naked Commuter For Indian Market

In the Indian market, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has a wide selection of motorcycles designed specifically to meet the needs of commuters. One of the more popular models is the sporty Hornet 2.0, a small-displacement naked streetfighter with a similar look as that of the Honda Hornet CB750. For 2023, the commuter naked bike has been given a few updates. Let's take a closer look.

While the Honda Hornet 2.0 may boast sporty styling, it's main purpose is that of a commuter. As such, it's underpinned by barebones components and a workhorse of an engine. Like previous iterations, the 2023 Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine pumping out 17.3 horsepower and 11 pound-feet (15.9 Newton-meters) of torque. It's a fairly lightweight machine, too, weighing in at just 142 kilograms ready to ride.

In tune with its naked bike styling, the Honda Hornet 2.0 rolls on 17-inch wheels front and rear, and gets inverted front forks anodized in a gold finish. Rear suspension duties are handled by a preload-adjustable monoshock, and the bike comes to a stop with ABS-equipped front and rear brakes. One of the most notable changes to the bike for 2023 is the addition of a slipper clutch, making for more forgiving downshifts and a lighter clutch pull – riding dynamics focused more on comfort for daily commuting.

Also among the updates for 2023 are minor tweaks that make the bike compliant with India's latest BS6.2 standards. These include OBD-2 compatibility, as well as a warning light on the dashboard should the ECU detect abnormal levels of emissions.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Honda Hornet 2.0 maintains an edge against its rivals, as it's priced slightly lower at Rs 139,000, or about $1,684 USD. It's also the only bike in its class to boast full LED lighting, as well as Honda's industry-leading 10-year extended warranty coverage.