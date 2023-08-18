Gogoro, originating from Taiwan, has become a rapidly expanding force in the e-mobility industry. With a growing global presence, the company now operates across various markets. Its ambitious goals include establishing a presence in the Philippines and India by the close of 2023, facilitated by partnerships with major corporations and local governments in these markets.

Gogoro is widely regarded as a trailblazer in the realm of swappable battery technology. This innovation holds the promise of not only expediting the widespread adoption of e-mobility among individuals but also empowering businesses and individuals in the delivery sector. Given the global multi-billion-dollar stature of the delivery industry, leveraging electric mobility represents an inevitable and progressive step forward.

Given these circumstances, it's understandable that Gogoro maintains its trajectory of stable expansion. The company's recent financial report for the second quarter of 2023 revealed a total revenue of $87.2 million, reflecting a modest 3.8-percent decrease from the prior year. Nevertheless, this trend is expected to reverse as the company broadens its operations across additional markets. Notably, revenues stemming from battery swapping services reached $33.3 million, showcasing a remarkable 9.6-percent growth versus the same period in 2022.

Gogoro also recently opened up shop in South Korea, while at the same time announcing heightened focus on multiple Asian countries – key markets in the rapidly growing global electric micromobility industry. In the company’s sales report, Horace Luke, chairman, founder and CEO of Gogoro explained, “We continue to see strong interest across the region and around the world for sustainable two-wheel transportation and when evaluated by B2B and B2C sectors, Gogoro battery swapping solutions and vehicles are consistently being chosen. We are on track for market availability in India and the Philippines Later this year.”

On top of that, Bruce Aitken, CFO of Gogoro, believes that the company has laid out solid foundations for an effective global business focusing on electrified urban mobility. “We have established a strong foundation for a successful global business and are well-positioned to increase our vehicle sales and recurring battery swapping revenue across our markets. Our focus on cost management has resulted in improved bottom-line performance, and we continued to see healthy increases in our Gogoro battery swapping revenue in the second quarter of 2023,” he said.