If you've ever done any digital publishing, either for professional or personal reasons, then you probably have some idea of how easy it can be to publish something by accident. Mistakes happen sometimes, and if you're lucky, you catch them in time.

What the concept of “in time" means depends on whether you’re the one who made the mistake, or the journalist digging for information. Thanks to some quick screencapping reflexes by someone at the German publication Motorrad, the global motorcycling community may have accidentally gotten a hint at pricing for the upcoming 2024 BMW R 1300 GS.

According to our European friends, the information briefly appeared in a BMW Financial Services drop down menu on the US website. The menu option was quickly yanked down, and our own inspection of that site and drop down menu shows that it's no longer visible as of the afternoon of August 14, 2023.

Alleged 2024 BMW R 1300 GS US pricing screenshot, captured by Motorrad Magazine in August 2023. 2024 BMW R 1250 lineup pricing (note the absence of the GS), screencapped on August 14, 2023 by RideApart.

If the information that Motorrad screencapped is correct, US pricing should be $19,590. Pricing for motorcycles by international OEMs is often not a direct conversion, so it's not yet clear what (if anything) that pricing might mean for other markets.

A perusal of the same site on August 14, 2023, yields American market pricing information for the 2024 R 1250 GS Adventure, as well as the 2024 R 1250 R, RS, and RT. The R 1250 GS Adventure will be $21,440. The R 1250 R will be $16,040, the R 1250 RS will be $16,690, and the R 1250 RT will be $20,690. It's not yet clear if there are plans for an R 1300 GS Adventure immediately upon its unveiling at the end of September 2023, nor how such an introduction might impact pricing of the R 1250 GS Adventure when it becomes available.

Still, if this screencap is accurate, it makes sense considering the pricing information we've seen for existing models. At this point, nothing is official until BMW confirms it, but it's still an interesting potential glimpse into the future.

At this point, we’ve seen plenty of spy shots of the upcoming R 1300 GS in what must be the final phases of testing. BMW announced its plans to reveal the R 1300 GS to the world on September 28, 2023, which is slightly over a month away at the time of writing. We don’t know how soon after that date pricing and availability will be announced, but it will be interesting to see how accurate this leak ends up being.