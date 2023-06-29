Adventure-styled scooters are having a bit of a moment in China. From the Yamaha Force X to the Lifan KPV150 Pro, there’s a seemingly undeniable appeal to that rough, rugged styling as applied to a vehicle that a lot of people ride as everyday transportation. As you may be aware, there are a vast array of homegrown motorbike brands in China that sell exclusively within that market—and adventure scooter styling is seemingly very much top of mind.

Take, for example, the MVCagiva Crazy Weekend 150. No, your eyes don’t deceive you—that's really what it’s called. “MVCagiva” is a new brand in China, and one that’s neither MV Agusta nor Cagiva. The styling on this scoot looks quite nice if you view it as an independent object, but immediately forces your brain to ask serious questions if you’ve ever seen the Honda X-ADV, ADV150, or ADV160 before. (It’s certainly not definitive, but a reverse image search of the Crazy Weekend 150 prompts Google to ask if you’re looking for either a Honda X-ADV or ADV150, in case you wondered.)

To make matters potentially more tangled and confusing, the powerplant used in the MVCagiva Crazy Weekend 150 is provided by none other than Qianjiang Motors—the same Geely subsidiary company that established a partnership with MV Agusta in 2020 and also has a deal in place with Harley-Davidson. If you recall, as recently as April 2023, Pierer Mobility and KTM boss Stefan Pierer publicly commented that he didn’t believe MV Agusta needed the Lucky Explorer 5.5, which was developed in partnership with Qianjiang.

Gallery: MVCagiva Crazy Weekend 150

10 Photos

Anyway, the MVCagiva Crazy Weekend 150, as the model name implies, is powered by a 150cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes a claimed 16.4 horsepower and 10.8 pound-feet of torque at unspecified RPMs. It’s mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), as most twist-and-go scooters are in 2023.

The Crazy Weekend 150 boasts a solid list of amenities for riders, including LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, a large, bright, full-color TFT dash, keyless start, an adjustable windscreen, forward-facing camera, and two different configuration options. The base model starts at 14,998 yuan, which is about $2,068 as of June 29, 2023. An accessorized version with a top box, panniers, and guard pieces to both look cool and protect the scoot from damage on your adventures will run you just 1,000 yuan more, at 15,998 yuan, or about $2,206.

Crazy Weekend 150 also goes by the model identifier KJW150T (with the name Cagiva sometimes romanized and pronounced as “Kajiwa,” this starts to make sense if English is your primary language). A possible future model called the KJW 700 is reportedly also under development for the brand, making use of a much larger Qianjiang-sourced powerplant.