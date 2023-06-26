Folks, how do you feel about motorcycle manufacturer factory color schemes in 2023? If you’re like me, and you enjoy seeing bright bursts of color make their way out of a sea of subdued blacks, grays, blues, and blahs, then you’ll want to see Ural’s latest Special Project color package for the Gear Up.

As the story goes, a 2023 Gear Up Standard 2WD started its life in the Pacific Northwest of the US in a standard color called International Klein Blue. It’s a perfectly good and respectable electric blue color, to be sure. However, as you’re probably well aware by now, it’s contrast and details that make nice colors pop and give them a bit of an edge. When you have a sea of unrelieved color (any color, really) the eye just kind of gets bored and moves on relatively quickly.

Wanting to jazz it up a bit, Ural took inspiration from nature once again, just as it did with 2020’s Red Sparrow accent package. The result was the Green Tanager accent package that you now see before you. Filled with bright lime green accent pieces including a headlight bezel, luggage rack, skid plate, lime green badges, and of course lime green tanager drawing decals, it practically screams summer.

Gallery: 2023 Ural Gear Up - Green Tanager Accent Kit

17 Photos

The name, of course, comes from the identities of at least two birds that have similar color schemes. There’s the glistening green tanager (chlorochrysa phoenicotis), which does have some rather glisteny-looking lime green feathers across the bulk of its tiny body. The green-headed tanager (Tangara seledon) is a separate bird species, which has a green head that transitions into some bright blue feathers on the tops of its wings. Its markings also incorporate pops of neon yellow, black, and a more acidic shade of green under the wings and toward the rear.

Do you love this color combination? If you do, and you have a Gear Up or are intending to buy one soon, then you’re in luck. Ural is making the Green Tanager accent package available for sale through your local Ural dealer. Riders have a choice, too—you can have it installed by your trusted Ural dealer, or else you can order it, take it home, and install it yourself.

The Green Tanager accent package on its own will run you $2,250. Adding the black powder paint on the powertrain adds $1,000 and purchasing a brand new 2023 Ural Gear Up Standard 2WD in International Klein Blue comes at an MSRP of $21,999. As that one Beyoncé song goes (and we’ll paraphrase here), if you liked it, then you should’ve put a bird on it.