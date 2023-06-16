Ola Electric has been making waves in the motorcycle industry despite being confined primarily to the Indian market. The brand impressed the world with its rapid expansion across India, and is best known for its S1 electric scooter, making electric mobility accessible to the masses in India.

Ola Electric, a rapidly growing startup, has set up shop at its Futurefactory production facility. The corporation has made significant investments in developing the factory, with the goal of producing up to 10 million electric vehicles per year. Ola Electric has set its eyes on worldwide expansion in addition to attempts to improve its production capabilities. The firm now sells about 30,000 scooters every month, with each scooter costing roughly $1,600.

Expansion into the world stage is a huge undertaking that necessitates tremendous resources. Ola Electric is apparently preparing to go public in order to fulfill this financial requirement and accelerate its expansion. According to an Asia Financial report, the Indian electric vehicle company will start discussions with possible investors in Singapore and the United States about its planned stock market offering. Notably, significant investors such as SoftBank and Temasek are rumored to be backing Ola Electric. The business intends to raise between $600 million and $1 billion in its first public offering.

According to sources familiar with Ola Electric's intentions, the business expects to hold its initial public offering in late 2023. However, Ola is beginning its discussions earlier than usual in order to share insights into India's substantial commercial potential in the burgeoning electric vehicle sector. Ola's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, is set to go to Singapore, the U.S., and the U.K. in the coming weeks to highlight this potential. The sources quoted in the Asia Financial story chose to remain anonymous since the company's plans are reportedly confidential.

With an incredible 16.2 million bikes sold in 2022 alone, India is clearly one of the world's biggest motorbike markets. However, the future for electric vehicles in the country, particularly two-wheelers, is equally encouraging. EVs are becoming more popular as a practical and environmentally friendly means of transportation. Furthermore, technological improvements have made EVs more accessible, adding to their rising appeal. With a vast market and a favorable attitude toward EVs, India is positioned as an ideal environment for the expansion of electric two-wheelers.