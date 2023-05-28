The 2023 Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is set to make a comeback. Having made its debut in 2014 to resounding success, the event will continue in 2023.

Following the 2022 season, we can expect yet another season of Postie Bike racing. The series was unfortunately put on hold for two years due to the global pandemic. However, last year's series shattered attendance records, attracting the largest crowd in its history. Building on this momentum, organizers are determined to deliver more this year, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The only Grand Prix race on suburban streets in Australia, the Postie Bike Grand Prix holds a unique appeal in the Aussie racing scene. Esteemed racing legends in this year's event are expected and hoped to attend. As to which legends will be participating, that remains to be seen. However, the date is set on November 5, 2023, Sunday, at TAFE NSW, Cessnock according to the Grand Prix's Facebook event page.

During the event, attendees can explore diverse market stalls, indulge in delectable food offerings, watch the performances of the Cessnock Marching Pipe & Drum Band, and enjoy displays throughout the day.

Local cafes and businesses are encouraged to embrace the event, with the opportunity to offer al fresco dining options and cater to the crowds lining the course and visiting the bustling Vincent Street precinct.

Participants will also have the chance to win prizes, including a brand-new Honda CT125 Postie Bike with registration. Exciting additional prizes will also be up for grabs, heightening the atmosphere of friendly competition. The raffle ticket window will soon be open on the official website, link in our source list.

Enthusiasts are urged to mark their calendars and include the 2023 Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix in their must-attend events. With its unique combination of free family entertainment, the event guarantees a memorable and enjoyable experience.