Ask many a rider, and they’ll tell you that it’s more fun to ride a slow bike fast than it is to ride a fast bike slow. Chances are excellent that if you’re nodding your head in agreement with that statement, you’ll probably want to learn more about the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix 2022. After a three-year hiatus due to the global COVID pandemic, the event is back on for its seventh-ever outing in beautiful Cessnock, New South Wales, Australia.

In fact, the date is fast approaching at the time of writing on November 1, 2022, as the whole event will kick off on November 6, 2022. For those unfamiliar, the traditional Australian postie bike was a Honda CT110 for a very long time. Although that’s reportedly changing in the global shift toward electric vehicles, the rich history of (and affection for) postie bikes remains alive and well in 2022.

What’s the deal with the race? All competitors must use bog-standard, fully-stock Honda CT110s. Event scrutineers check the bikes ahead of time to ensure compliance to make sure that teams haven’t made any unsanctioned modifications. Tires can be legal, road-approved tires and don’t have to be exactly stock—but the displacement and horsepower (110cc and 6.3 horsepower) must be. Sprockets, exhaust, wheels, and suspension must all be in good standard order, as well.

From beginners to professionals, competitors from all disciplines have shown up to participate in the Postie Bike GP in past years. (I mean, it’s not at all difficult to understand the appeal, and I’m not even Australian.) Competitors tear along a course that’s been demarcated by organizers on city streets, just trying to get the best out of their machines. Historically, riders with dirt backgrounds have done well, simply because of their particular brand of bike-handling skills.

The Aussie Postie Bike GP first started life in 2014, after the Cessnock Motor Cycle Club successfully brought all the local municipal organizations and businesses on board. It’s essentially a local festival, free for all spectators to attend—and a great place to shop at local businesses and food stalls while you’re enjoying a great day of racing.

Action starts on Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at 8 a.m. local time, with a briefing for the riders and crew. The morning is largely taken up with practice and qualifying, while the racing kicks off at 1 p.m. For a full schedule, check out MCNews.com.au, which we’ll link in our Sources.