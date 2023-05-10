HJC Presents The New RPHA 31 Jet Helmet

HJC's RPHA range has become synonymous with performance. First launched in 2010, the premium helmet range was the first from the brand to be used in MotoGP racing, and featured the brand's proprietary PIM (Premium Integrated Matrix) shell technology. Over the course of a decade, the RPHA series has undergone numerous iterations, with the flagship model, the 1 N, being the first FIM homologated helmet in HJC's arsenal.

Alongside its race-focused lids, the RPHA moniker can now be found in a variety of other lids, such as the RPHA 71 sport-touring helmet, as well as the RPHA 91 modular touring lid. This time around, HJC has introduced its RPHA technology to scooter and commuter riders in the form of the RPHA 31 Jet.

Featuring the same PIM shell technology, the RPHA 31 is designed for urban riders and employs a jet-style construction. The three-quarters lid provides coverage up to the side of the head, but leaves the face open for extra ventilation. That being said, it features a long visor, providing some frontal coverage from the wind and small debris. The visor is certified anti-UV and comes with an anti-scratch coating. It's also compatible with a Pinlock anti-fog lens. Beneath the external visor, there's also a handy retractable sun visor. The shell itself is made out of composite fibers, and features two main vents and a heat extractor at the back.

Moving on to the inside of the helmet, we get a completely removable and washable interior lined with antibacterial coating. Additionally, there are cutouts in the EPS liner to accommodate all sorts of eye wear. The helmet is secured via a quick-release micrometric clasp, making it easy and convenient to wear and remove, especially when running errands in and around the city.

Thanks to all the safety technology embedded in the new HJC RPHA 31, it's certified under the latest ECE R22.06 safety standard. The helmet is offered in six color schemes consisting of white, silver, gray, black, matte black, and blue, and is sized ranging from XS all the way to 2XL. In Europe, it retails for 429.90 Euros, or about $471 USD.