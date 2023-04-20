Honda introduced the Trail125 to fanfare in 2020. Big Red not only captured the original CT/Trail series' throwback aesthetics but also opted for a fun-loving yet easy-going 125cc single to modernize the model.

We thoroughly enjoyed our time with the latest miniMOTO entry, but all that acclaim isn’t stopping Honda from improving the Trail 125 in 2023. Those improvements include a new “efficiency-focused” air-cooled thumper. The two-valve, SOHC mill now touts a 123.9cc displacement, but the revisions bring the single closer to the model’s Super Cub cousin.

Along with that practical powerplant, Team Red complements the Trail 125’s rugged nature with a new Pearl Organic Green paint scheme. At $3,999, the miniMOTO remains an affordable and versatile option for riders of all skill levels.

Gallery: 2023/2024 Honda miniMOTO, Scooter, and Trials

8 Photos

In the scooter sector, the Ruckus lives up to its name despite its small stature. With distinct styling and a liquid-cooled 49.4cc single providing just enough poke, the Ruckus brings that same energy to the 2024 model year. Available in Black and Beige color options, the sassy scoot rolls into Honda dealerships with a $2,899 MSRP in April, 2023.

Hot on its heels, the 2024 Metropolitan arrives in showrooms in May, 2023. The model’s sleek and sophisticated bodywork certainly suggests a hefty price tag, yet the Metropolitan’s starting price comes in at just $2,649. Touting the same 49.4cc thumper as its Ruckus relative, the scooter sides with urbane cosmetics in Matte Armored Green Metallic and Blue Metallic paint jobs.

Taking a hard right into the performance lane, the 2023 Montesa Cota lineup pushes trials pedigree to the fore. If you need any convincing, 32-time trials champ Toni Bou helped develop the 4RT301RR and 4RT260R to handle the demands of both indoor and outdoor trials competitions. As a result, the range-topping Montesa Cota 4RT301RR comes in a race replica Repsol livery while the standard 4RT301 sports a blue colorway. Both models retail for $11,899. Just under the 301, Montesa’s Cota 4RT260R opts for a red paint scheme and a $9,299 MSRP.

No, Honda doesn’t make any revolutionary changes with its returning miniMOTO, scooter, or trials models, but when they all work this well, there’s no need to fix what isn’t broken.