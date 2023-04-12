Summer is upon us, and as the temperatures rise, more vents in jackets become evermore important. REV'IT! takes its successful summer model, the Eclipse, and brings a new generation into the family, with updated venting, and other features for 2023.

As the second rendition of the popular summer riding jacket from the Dutch company, the Eclipse 2 takes what made the first-generation model great, and improves upon what the product brings to the ride. Whether on a scooter or even a sportbike this jacket's sedate styling could be a great fit for your ride.

Ventilated equipment is a must when riding under the heat of the sun. Even if the Dutch brand has some great water-repellant jackets, it's time for the vented stuff as temperatures rise. Whether around town or on a long ride out of town, this jacket offers comfy ventilation, good highway manners, and CE-certified protection at an affordable price with a name-brand to boot. Even at slower speeds, the jacket promises to be comfortable while on the road, and REV'IT! also positions this jacket as a prime addition to any rider’s wardrobe, even as a part of your city riding gear.

The chassis of this jacket is made from 600D polyester fabric which is complimented by the 3D mesh panels that allow for air to pass through key areas of your body. Its construction allows it to be protected in key areas while remaining light to wear. Fluttering is also a problem that several mesh models face, but the Eclipse 2 should remain behaved on highway runs thanks to its durable polyester panels which are stiff in the face of high speed.

To ensure even less flutter and proper fitting, REV'IT! equips this jacket with several snaps and velcro points in critical areas like the cuffs, biceps, and color, to prevent flutter and discomfort while logging highway miles. On top of that, there are also other convenience features such as two external slit pockets, an internal sprocket, and a wind deflector under the front zip. There is also an attachment for a rear loop that allows it to be connected to either normal or riding denim.

Lightweight, ventilated, and fitted, the Eclipse 2 also boasts CE certification, with its EN17092-4:20200 Class A standard slide rating. The REV'IT! Seesmart protectors are also available on the elbows and shoulders, and a back pocket allows for a back protector.

Five colors are available for this jacket, which includes black, grey, silver, brown/olive, and blue. The jacket retails for $189.99 USD.