For the better part of a decade-and-a-half, KTM has been in a partnership with Indian automotive giant, Bajaj Auto. The collaboration of the two companies has ultimately resulted in the Indian conglomerate holding a 48 percent stake in KTM AG. The real world result of this is that Bajaj handles the production of KTM's smaller-displacement machines, more specifically, bikes with engines ranging from 125cc to 390cc.

That said, it isn't at all surprising that Indian media outlets are the first to pick up the scoops when it comes to developments surrounding KTM's small-displacement range. Indeed, the hottest model to come out of KTM's 390 series as of late just has to be the 390 Adventure. With the release of this bike, KTM seems to have given a lot of people what they were looking for: a lightweight, adequately powerful, off-road-capable, affordable adventure bike. Having said that, KTM just recently updated the 390 Adventure to feature spoked wheels. However, it seems that more updates are in the pipeline.

Indian motorcycling publication BikeWale recently published an article highlighting possible new variants of the 390 Adventure. Apart from the already impressive standard model, KTM seems ready to release a much more premium version equipped with adjustable suspension. Sourced from none other than WP Suspension, an upgraded suspension system in the already capable 390 Adventure could result in one of the most capable entry-level ADVs we've ever seen. What this model will ultimately be called is yet unknown, but I wouldn't be surprised if it'll be christened the 390 Adventure R.

On the other end of the spectrum, BikeWale's article also suggests that KTM is working on yet another variant of the 390 Adventure, but this time with accessibility in mind. Indeed, with the 390 Adventure being sold in the Asian market, it's a good move for KTM to offer a lowered version, as we Asians aren't exactly gifted with height. At 33.7 inches standard, the 390 Adventure's seat height is much taller than most Asian inseams – mine is 31 inches, for reference.

With all that on the table, the foreseen updates to the 390 Adventure are expected to hit the market as soon as May, 2023, with India, of course, being the first to receive them. It goes without saying that when mated to the bike's advanced electronic rider aids, tried and tested engine, and lightweight chassis, the upgraded 390 Adventure could set a new standard in the adventure bike segment.