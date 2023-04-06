On February 22, 2023, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Polaris announced a voluntary recall of certain 2023 Timbersled Aro and Riot Pro snow bike conversion kits. The QuickDrive fastener can unexpectedly loosen during operation of these snow bike conversion kits, which could lead to brake failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to Polaris, some QuickDrive fasteners on the affected Timbersled units were incorrectly torqued. As a result, they may loosen themselves during the normal course of operation, unbeknownst to the rider. Approximately 1,100 Timbersled units across both the 2023 Aro and Riot Pro lines may be affected globally, according to the company.

So far, Polaris has identified seven reports of loose fasteners that relate to this recall. As of February 22, 2023, no crashes or injuries related to this recall have been reported.

For those unfamiliar, Timbersled snow bike conversion kits consist of a front ski and rear track system to convert off-road bikes or dirt bikes into snow bikes for winter riding. These pieces replace the wheels on the bike and allow riders to ride their bike in the snow, off-road.

Polaris notified the CPSC about this issue on November 22, 2022. On that same date, it also issued a Stop Sale, Stop Ride notice on affected units for its dealership network. The OEM says that consumers should immediately stop using the impacted units until they can schedule an inspection and service with an authorized Polaris dealer near them.

Owners should contact their local authorized Polaris dealer for an inspection and repair of their 2023 Timbersled Aro and/or Riot Pro snow bike conversion kits, which will be performed free of charge. Furthermore, Polaris says that owners should not attempt to do any repairs themselves.

Owners can call Polaris at 1-800-765-2747 with any questions or concerns they may have regarding this recall. Normal operating hours for this telephone line are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. Owners can also visit the Polaris website to see this and other recalls for its vehicles. The CPSC campaign number for this recall is 23-728.