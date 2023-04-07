New Chinese Motorcycle Brand Zero Presents The LH450 Bobber

When you hear the name Zero, chances are you're thinking of modern electric motorcycles. Indeed, the California-based company is widely considered to be the pioneer in the electric motorcycle industry. Having said that, the Zero we're talking about today has nothing to do with Zero Motorcycles, instead, it's a new Chinese manufacturer that goes by the same name, which has just launched a new model dubbed the LH450.

Zero, the Chinese motorcycle brand, made its debut at the Chongqing Moexpo back in 2022, and now, has just released it first production model in the Chinese market. No, it isn't electric, and yes, just like many other Chinese models, it seems to have borrowed one too many styling cues from a more popular machine from an established brand. In the case of the LH450, it's the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

Right off the bat, it's clear that Zero wanted to leverage on the rapidly growing custom-style, neo-retro segment. Indeed, the Chinese brand isn't the first to roll out its own interpretation of a classic-style bobber, as many other brands – a lot of which from China – have already done the same thing. The LH450 incorporates a near-identical design, flaunting a floating saddle and hidden rear shock, as well as fork gaiters, and of course, the undying round LED headlight. On top of all that, the fuel tank is adorned with a white pinstripe around the perimeter, a styling cue that seems to have been borrowed from retro-style BMWs.

When it comes to performance, it's common practice for Chinese manufacturers to share engines among each other, the the LH450 is no different. It's powered by a 450cc parallel-twin engine from fellow Chinese label Zongshen. With a square bore and stroke of 66 by 66 millimeters, the engine pumps out a rather docile 37 horsepower and 24 pound-feet of torque. Power is then sent to the ground via a six-speed manual gearbox equipped with a chain final drive.

As for underpinnings, we find standard telescopic forks up front mated to a concealed monoshock at the back housed beneath the saddle. The bike rolls on rather fancy cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires. The bike also gets an LED headlight, and a digital LCD instrument cluster. All these features can be had for quite a low price of just 26,920 Yuan, or approximately $3,900 USD.