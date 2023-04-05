E-bike company Sondors’ first electric motorcycle, the Metacycle, may have hit some production delays along the way. To be fair, though, delays have also hit plenty of OEMs in recent years, and seemingly irrespective of how big those OEMs might be on a global scale. Still, Sondors is seemingly undeterred and its unveiling of the next two offerings on its Meta-platform is proof.

Folks, this is the Sondors Metabeast and Metabeast X. We’re presenting a single set of images here, because that’s what Sondors has presented on its own webpages. These renders are meant to represent both bikes, at least on the outside—according to the OEM.

On the inside, of course, it’s a different story. The Metabeast is an off-road only machine, while the Metabeast X is a dual sport machine. Specs-wise, the Metabeast has significantly less power than the Metabeast X—and perhaps unsurprisingly, the Metabeast also costs significantly less than the Metabeast X. Let’s take a look.

Gallery: Sondors Metabeast and Metabeast X

Both the ‘Beasts feature Sondors’ weld-free aluminum frame. While full specs aren’t available for either bike just yet, as seems to be a pattern with Sondors, the company is already taking preorders. Here are the details that Sondors has provided so far.

The offroad-only Metabeast offers 6 kilowatts of peak power, alongside 40 newton-meters (or 29.5 pound-feet) of peak torque. Top speed is listed as 50 miles per hour. Range is given as 44 miles on a full charge, provided the rider sticks to an average speed of 25 mph. The battery installed is a 72-volt, 30 amp-hour unit. Total vehicle weight is 123 pounds.

By contrast, the dual sport Metabeast X offers 18 kilowatts of peak power and 60 newton-meters (44.2 pound-feet) of peak torque. Top speed is 75 mph, and top range is listed as 78 miles on a full charge, if the rider sticks to 31 mph on average. The battery in the Metabeast X is a slightly larger 96-volt, 55 amp-hour unit, and total vehicle weight is listed as 200 pounds.

Sondors estimates that both bikes will be available for delivery beginning in October, 2023, but given the timeline with the Metacycle, we’re inclined to take that with a grain of salt or two. Both Metabeasts will be available for delivery within the contiguous United States only, so interested parties in other countries are unfortunately out of luck for the time being.

As Sondors has done in the past, it’s now currently taking preorders for both ‘Beasts on its website. Early birds can get the Metabeast for the Limited Insider Reserve price of $3,000, with MSRP rising to $4,500 after April 11, 2023. The Metabeast X is available at the Limited Reserve Price of $6,500, with its MSRP rising to $8,000 after April 11, 2023. None of these prices includes shipping, taxes, or any other applicable registration fees.