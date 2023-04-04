Nearly all modern motorcycles feature LED headlights. Holdouts remain, of course, because historically, motorcycle manufacturers have lagged behind the automotive industry in this arena. The same goes for aftermarket accessories, where LED bulbs have long been available for older four-wheeled vehicles. Now, Philips is narrowing that gap with the Ultinon Pro6000 LED H4 bulbs to illuminate the way for older motorcycle models.

Available in the X1 variant, the plug-and-play add-on fits into existing H4 plugs without mechanical or electrical changes. Philips claims that the Ultinon Pro600 LEDs shine up to 230 percent brighter than their halogen counterparts. While the bulbs last for 3,000 hours each, registering the units with Lumileds yields a three-year warranty.

The street-legal lights are approved for road use in Germany and Austria. The daylight-like white light measures at a color temperature of 5,800K with a nominal power of 18 watts and 12 volts.

As of March, 2023, the Ultinon Pro6000 LED H4 bulbs are compatible with 50 different models. That list includes BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha, with iconic models such as the CB 1100, Vulcan S, 690 Duke, Gladius, and MT-07. One compatible model dates all the way back to 1992. For the full list of compatible motorcycles, see the Philips link in the Sources (bottom of page).

Retailing for 75.95 Euros (~$83 USD) a piece, the Pro6000 LED bulbs are an affordable upgrade to any aging bike. Motorcycles have typically lacked plug-and-play options in the lighting department, but Philips’ new H4-compatible units make retrofitting an older motorcycle an easy feat. Yes, nearly all new motorcycles feature LED headlights, but the Ultinon bulbs prove that every model should benefit from the current technology.