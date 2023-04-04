Way back in April, 2020, Indian mobility giant TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles following a tumultuous period in the illustrious OEM’s history. Ever since, the British brand has kept its head down, opening its Solihull factory, hiring a new CEO, and receiving a £100M British Pounds Sterling (~$125M USD) investment in two years' time.

By October, 2022, Norton started rolling out its 2023 Commando 961. With the firm eager to get its products into riders’ hands, Norton opens its first retail location within London’s The Bike Shed.

“Seeing the Norton brand move from within the four walls of Norton HQ and out into the marketplace is positive on a number of levels,” claimed Norton Chief Commercial Officer Christian Gladwell. “More dealers mean more riders enjoying the results of the hard work and dedication that the entire team at Norton has contributed towards.”

Deemed the Norton Atelier, the space will showcase Norton’s V4SV superbike alongside the Commando 961. Customers can purchase and/or test ride both models at the Shoreditch Bike Shed chapter. Additionally, Norton apparel designed by Savile Row fashion designer Nick Tentis is available at the new showroom. Tentis’ influence also extends to the retail space itself.

“For the first Atelier, I wanted to create a space that reflected the history and values of the Norton brand while also creating the perfect environment to display the new clothing collection,” explained Tentis. “Outfitting the space with a tailored mix of both bespoke and vintage furniture perfectly encapsulates Norton’s past, present, and future.”

Along with the Bike Shed digs, Norton will also establish showrooms at Krazy Horse London, Crawley’s P&H Motorcycles, Sheffield's Via Moto, Bodmin’s Thor Motorcycles, and Cheshire’s Oakmere Motor Group. All five locations will offer test rides, maintenance, and parts and accessories. Norton may have established its UK base with six new showrooms, but we can’t wait to see how the brand expands its footprint in the years to come.