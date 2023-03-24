Husqvarna Factory rider Billy Bolt keeps turning in dominant performances in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. The Brit secured his first SuperEnduro crown during the 2019/2020 season and added to that title tally with another championship in 2022. Heading into the final round of the 2022/2023 season, number 57 enjoyed a 36-point lead over his nearest rival. Despite that cushion, Bolt never let up.

After adding three more points to his total with a SuperPole victory, the Husqvarna rider lined up for the first race at Poland’s Arena Gliwice. Even with a minor mishap, Bolt led wire-to-wire, finishing six seconds before the second-place rider. The win locked down the 2023 SuperEnduro World title but Bolt wasn’t done doing damage.

“What can I say, it’s been an incredible season!" acknowledge Bolt. "This is my third world title in a row, but with each one, they get that little bit sweeter. Coming into the night, I knew I had a comfortable points lead to play with, but I wanted to go out there and give my best.

“Topping SuperPole helped the nerves and I rode hard in race one knowing that if I won I would also win the title. That felt so good. Race two was incredible too. Overall it’s been great, but hard-fought at every round too. Naturally, a big thank you goes to everyone involved in helping to achieve this. It’s a big team effort for sure.”

In the second race, the thrice-world champ delivered an inch-perfect performance, taking the checkered flag with a 35-second buffer. Bolt three-peated in the final race, winning by a comfortable margin yet again. In all, the reigning champion defended his crown by winning 14 of the 15 races and all SuperPole hot laps throughout the season.

Coming into the 2022/2023 finale, many wondered if Bolt could capture his third-consecutive SuperEnduro title. As the 2023/2024 season approaches, we wonder if anyone can stop Bolt from adding a fourth crown to his collection.