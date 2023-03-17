Procharger's Portable Jumpstarter Is Ready To Save The Day

When out on the road on our two-wheelers, it's always a good idea to be prepared for whatever comes your way. This isn't applicable only when it comes to reading road conditions, but also when it comes to addressing mechanical issues on the bike. Most motorcycles have a built-in toolkit, and while this kit contains most of the tools needed for basic roadside repairs. However, when it comes to electrical gremlins, this isn't usually the case.

It's happened to all of us at least once – you put the key in the ignition and thumb the starter, and nothing. Chances are you've got a flat battery, be it out of clumsiness leaving your ignition on, or simply because your battery is old. If you're lucky to be riding in a group, chances are you could have someone jump your bike or help you bump start it. But if you're alone, you could be out of luck. This is where products like ProCharger's Getting Started Helper kit are particularly useful.

ProCharger's Getting Started Helper may sound like a mouthful, but the company claims it could help get you out of some sticky situations. On the one hand, it's a portable battery jumper with an excess of 1,000 amps specifically designed to plug into 12-volt motorbike batteries. On the other hand, it's also a powerbank that can be used to power up your gadgets and devices, as it has a five-volt USB output with 2,000 milliamperes. This means that even if your bike's battery is in tip top shape, this gadget is useful for multi-day, off-the-grid adventures, for you to stay connected on the go. The device has a built-in flashlight, too.

Last but not least, ProCharger's motorcycle battery charger is a rather compact piece of tech, and isn't much bigger than other high-capacity powerbanks. It can easily be stowed inside your backpack, or under the seat of scooters and larger adventure bikes. It also has a 12-volt adaptor, a storage bag, and all the necessary cables to power up any motorcycle battery. It retails for 99.90 Euros, or approximately $107 USD.