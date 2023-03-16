Ducati and Lamborghini have built a strong relationship over the last few years. The Bologna OEM premiered its first Lambo-inspired model with a special-edition Diavel 1260 in November, 2020. The two Italian firms only grew closer together with the emergence of the ultra-limited Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini on September 2, 2022.

Now, the Motor Valley mainstays will collaborate yet again with the Ducati Museum and Automobili Lamborghini Museum Experience. The package allows fans of both brands to see two museums in one day. Visitors not only benefit from reduced admission but Ducati and Lamborghini provide shuttle transport between the two museums. That’s a 24.4-km (one-way) trip from Borgo Panigale to Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Offered between March 25 and May 7, 2023, the Museum Experience will run on Saturdays and Sundays. Guides will alternate Italian- and English-speaking programs each weekend with a 15-visitor cap for all tours.

In addition to the joint Museum Experience, Ducati will also offer its Discovery Tours from April 1 to October 7, 2023. The limited series will feature Ducati Museum Curator Livio Lodi as a special docent. Thanks to Lodi’s expertise and brand knowledge, Ducatisti can expect memorable anecdotes and never-before-seen articles. The Ducati Museum will only host the Livio Lodi-guided tour on one Saturday of each month. The brand will also limit groups to just 12 visitors.

To purchase tickets for both the Ducati Museum and Automobili Lamborghini Museum Experience and the Discovery Tours, Duc diehards can visit the Ducati or Lamborghini website. Ducati and Lamborghini are currently forging a partnership that grows stronger by the year. The two companies may have an eye on the future with their collaborative projects but the latest joint effort celebrates the lush history of both brands.