Bat 8D Tech Claims To Offer Riders Better Ambient Noise Perception

Helmet technology has advanced leaps and bounds in recent years. Apart from being more protective, helmets of today are lighter and quieter than ever before. Indeed, the quietness of a helmet is often a deciding factor when it comes to buying a new lid. However, some riders may find the quietness unsettling as they may be unable to perceive ambient traffic noise essential for riding safely.

This is where this interesting invention comes into play. It's made by a company called Resonar, and it's designed to "mimic the spatial awareness of a bat in flight." It's called the Bat 8D, and it's essentially a pair of external ears you attach to the side of your helmet. The device, which is purely mechanical, channels ambient noise into the helmet by using the shell as a resonator. Bat 8D is completely wireless and doesn't make use of a battery, as it's a completely mechanical device. It's compatible with most full-face and three-quarter helmets.

According to Resonar, the Bat 8D device could have the potential to prevent accidents thanks to the added sound perception it provides, especially when riding in traffic. However, the device is also said to be applicable in off-road use, and even on the race track. Now, that's cool and all, but what about wind noise? Wind noise is precisely why a lot of riders prefer a quiet helmet, so as to provide a comfortable riding experience at speed. Well, according to Resonar, the Bat 8D only channels in ambient noise, and not wind noise thanks to a built-in filter. Furthermore, the device is said to be effective even with the use of earplugs.

In Resonar's official website, the brand explains that the Bat 8D technology does not amplify or modify ambient noise. Instead, it "restores" the rider's natural hearing ability, as well as the audio-visual connection that's essential for piloting a motorcycle effectively and safely.