Cardo Systems upped the ante when it released the Packtalk Edge in March, 2022. The Texas-based brand’s new flagship communicator not only upgraded its Dynamic Mesh Communications (DMC) technology for simpler pairing but also refined its Natural Voice Operation engine.

While the Packtalk Edge wowed with top-end features, not all riders needed a suite of options at their disposal. To meet customers midway—in both features and pricepoint—Cardo introduced the Packtalk Neo in February, 2023. Now, the new Packtalk Custom puts the power in the user’s hands, enabling personalized upgrades with pay-per-feature packages.

“Packtalk Custom is a direct result of our team listening to our riders from around the world, as the Wants and Needs are extremely diverse” explained Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso. “We’re extremely proud to continue to drive the industry forward with new trailblazing innovations and industry-firsts like the Packtalk Custom.”

Similar to the Edge and Neo, the Custom comes standard with second-generation DMC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and 40mm HD speakers. The comm unit still connects up to 15 riders (within a one-mile range), yields 13 hours of talk time, and offers over-the-air software updates. Those looking to protect their purchase will find solace in IP67 waterproofing and Cardo’s two-year warranty.

Though the Packtalk Custom provides the essentials, riders can round out the unit with the brand’s three-tiered upgrade system. The Silver package appeals to audiophiles with music sharing, sound profiles, and speed dialing, while the Gold collection adds Bluetooth intercom, universal connectivity intercom, and second mobile device connection to the lot. The Platinum package boasts all the features from the Silver and Gold options but also tosses Natural Voice Operation and Eco Mode into the mix.

As a baseline offering, the Packtalk Custom unit retails for $269. Should users spring for the upgradeable bundles, costs increase as follows:

Silver - $2.99 Monthly / $19.99 Yearly

Gold - $4.99 Monthly / $29.99 Yearly

Platinum - $6.99 Monthly / $39.99 Yearly

Cardo may have upped the ante when it launched the Packtalk Edge, but the Custom sets a new bar in comms customization.