Despite heated competition from the likes of Briar Bauman, Dallas Daniels, and JD Beach, Indian Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees captured his fourth American Flat Track (AFT) title in six years in 2022. The 36-year-old isn’t going anywhere any time soon either. Back with the Indian Factory racing team for 2023, Mees sets out to match Scottie Parker’s record of nine Grand National Championships.

The Jammer won’t be alone in his quest for the record-tying title, though. Crew Chief Kenny Tolbert, Assistant Mechanic Bubba Bently, and Suspension Technician Jimmy Wood all return to Mees’ side for yet another championship run. A host of sponsors will also back number one, including Drag Specialties, Mission Foods, Monster Energy, Bell Helmets, Öhlins Suspension, and VP Racing.

“Racing and an overriding spirit of competition has been a driving force for Indian Motorcycle for more than a century, and that competitive fire continues to drive us forward to this day,” stated Indian Motorcycle VP of Racing, Technology, and Service Gary Gray. “We’re incredibly proud of the success we had in 2022 with three different championships, but it’s only going to get tougher in 2023, with our competition gunning for us more than ever. But that challenge is what motivates us and pushes us to get better every day, and we’re chomping at the bit to go racing in 2023.”

Mees will pilot the Indian FTR750 yet again with hopes of seizing the manufacturer’s seventh-consecutive championship along with his ninth Grand National Championship. While Indian has its chips down on the black number one, the brand will also support privateer racers with its expansive contingency program.

Equating to more than $280,000, the program will reward any championship-winning privateer Indian racer with $25,000. Riders can also secure prize money during each race of the season.

The payment structure (per race) follows below:

1st: $7,500

2nd: $2,500

3rd: $1,500

4th: $1,000

5th: $750

6th: $350

7th: $250

8th: $150

9th: $125

10th: $100

More motivated than ever, Mees will hit the dirt oval in 2023 with the record books in sight. We have a feeling the competition will only heat up over the coming year.