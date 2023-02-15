The Yamaha YZF-R15M Gets Tech Updates In The Indian Market

Out of all the small-displacement sportbikes available in the Asian market, the Yamaha YZF-R15M just has to take the cake in terms of being a pint-sized replica of bigger, more powerful machines. Designed primarily as a premium sportbike that can be ridden around the city on a daily basis, the YZF-R15M has been available for little over a year now, and in the Indian market, has just been given an update for 2023.

The updated YZF-R15M now comes with a full-color TFT display. The new display benefits from Bluetooth connectivity via Yamaha's Y-Connect smartphone app. The Bluetooth function adds features such as incoming call alerts, SMS and email notifications, and phone battery level. Further, the smartphone application helps track fuel consumption, provides maintenance recommendations, and even reminds you of where you last parked your bike.

Yamaha has improved the motorcycle's cockpit as well as adding LED turn indicators. A single LED headlamp with dual LED DRLs that is located in the center and an LED taillight are characteristics that have been carried over from the previous model. Additionally, the bodywork is unchanged and resembles that of the YZF-R7, its larger sister, especially when viewed from the front. It can be easy to think that the bike is considerably larger due to the premium sportbike experience the cockpit provides.

On the performance side of the equation, the Yamaha YZF-R15M is powered by the tried and tested 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. The YZF-R15M takes this punchy motor and adds a sporty spin with rider modes consisting of track and street, a traction control system, and even a quick-shifter. Thanks to Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, the engine produces 18 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, making it one of the most powerful 150cc sportbikes on the market.

In the Indian market, the Yamaha YZF-R15M commands a price of Rs 1,93,900, which is equivalent to around $2,339 USD. While this may seem like incredible value, it's actually quite a premium, as it retails for nearly $150 USD more than the standard YZF-R15. Nevertheless, for the sporty rider looking to inject some fun into their daily commute, the YZF-R15M seems like the perfect choice.