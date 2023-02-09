Chinese GS: Vinto Motor's GS 525 Adventure Bike

In the motorcycling world, the name GS has always been synonymous to BMW, and what is widely considered the most iconic series of adventure bikes ever made. Indeed, since 1980, BMW's G/S models paved the way for the adventure bikes of today, and whether or not today's GS models are your cup of tea, that milestone is deserving of respect.

That being said, a Chinese brand called Vinto Motor has launched a new adventure bike, with the audacious name of GS 525. It even borrows some styling cues from the BMW adventurer, such as angular bodywork, a single-sided swingarm, and even GS graphics emblazoned on the sides of the fuel tank. Granted, the bike is available only in China so far. If it does make its way outside of China, the first thing Vinto Motor will have to do is think of a different name for their GS.

Regarding Vinto Motor, it's a new motorcycle brand under the Chongqing Sokon Industry Group, a large group of companies that focuses primarily on motorcycle and automotive equipment. As for the bike, it may seem pretty familiar to you, as it's essentially cooked with the same ingredients as many other 500cc adventure bikes from China. Yes, bikes like the Voge 500DS, Moxia MX500-7D, and the Bristol Venturi 500, are all pretty much reverse-engineered from the Honda CB500X—at least in terms of their engines.

While Honda's engine is a 471cc unit, the newest version of the engine, which Loncin uses to power all sorts of bikes, has a displacement of 494cc. It takes on the form of a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, and has a max power output of 48 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 31 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Engine aside, the Vinto GS 525 is rocking the usual equipment you'd expect to find in a middleweight adventure bike. Suspension hardware consists of inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. As mentioned earlier, it gets a single-sided swingarm giving it a more premium aesthetic. Braking hardware consists of front and rear discs with ABS.

Now, it isn't yet known if the GS 525 will make its way outside of China. It is, however, priced at a rather attractive 35,980 Yuan, which makes out to about $5,243 USD.