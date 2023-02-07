The FIM MiniGP World Series won’t rest until it covers the globe. In 2021, the series standardized competitive mini-racing with France, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. participating. The program even integrated MotoAmerica’s Mini Cup into the FIM-sanctioned series. Japan joined the MiniGP ranks in 2022 and the Latin America MiniGP will further expand the roster in 2023.

But, wait, that’s not the only new entry this year. The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) just added the MiniGP Canada series to its 2023 lineup. The Pirelli- and Motul-sponsored season will include 12 races held across 6 weekends. The calendar will send teams across the country, from Ontario to British Columbia. Each round will feature a doubleheader event with the action kicking off at the Lombardy Raceway near Perth, Ontario on May 13-14, 2023.

Following the season opener, the series will head to Canada’s West Coast, with British Columbia’s Greg Moore Raceway hosting the second round on June 24-25, 2023. The teams will go inland from there, racing at Alberta’s Strathmore Raceway on July 1-2, 2023. Back-to-back rounds at the Lombardy Raceway will take place on July 29-30, and August 5-6, 2023. Ontario’s Shannonville Motorsports Park will host the finale on September 15-16, 2023.

Like all FIM MiniGP World Series entries, MiniGP Canada requires riders must fall between 10 and 14 years of age. All participants will pilot an Ohvale GP-0 160 shod with Pirelli tires. The winner of the FIM MiniGP Canada series will move on to the world final at Valencia, Spain, alongside the MotoGP finale in November, 2023.

While Super Sonic Road Race School owner Toni Sharpless organized the Mini Superbike Championship and Canada Cup Nationals, the MiniGP Canada series opens even more doors to up-and-coming Canucks.

“After three years of building, all of us at the Super Sonic School are super excited FIM road racing is coming to Canada!” Sharpless exclaimed. “The FIM MiniGP Canada series is the crucible for young Canadian athletes to develop their skills and dream of MotoGP.”

FIM MiniGP Canada Series 2023 Schedule