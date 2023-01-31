Royal Enfield’s motorcycles are pretty much begging to be customized right off the showroom floor. It doesn’t matter what bike it is, either, everything from the Himalayan to the Continental GT can very easily be modified to exude even more character, and serve as the perfect base for artists looking to create rolling works of art.

When Royal Enfield released the Hunter 350 in 2022, it immediately grew in popularity across India and other parts of Asia. It occupies the Goldilocks zone when it comes to motorcycle setup, as it isn’t really a cruiser like the Meteor, and neither is it an aggressive cafe racer like the Continental. Instead, it’s a standard roadster with upright ergonomics and a generally sporty stance. This means it provides just the right ergonomics package to be ridden comfortably on the daily, as well as spiritedly on a tight twisty road. Of course, it’s also a solid base bike for custom builds, as these two bikes have demonstrated.

Both these bikes started life as bone-stock Royal Enfield Hunter 350s, and both bikes were modified by K-Speed, a Bangkok-based custom shop with quite a lot of impressive projects to show for, as well as ready made parts that can ship all over the world. The two bikes were aptly named the Hunter Scrambler and the Hunter Brat, and it’s easy to see why.

Personally, I prefer the Hunter Scrambler, as it looks like a much more practical and fun-loving build. Gone are the Hunter’s stock road-focused tires, and in their place are burly off-road tires with large knobs. The engine also gets custom made protectors that make it appear as though the bike has a bigger engine. On top of that, the Scrambler gets a belly pan that looks sturdy enough to double as a bash plate. Last but not least, it’s finished in an elegant white color scheme that serves as a stark contrast to the bike’s rugged appearance.

Other modifications include a new side-exit exhaust system, which apart from giving the bike a rugged look, will certainly unleash additional brap factor from the bike’s single-cylinder engine. There’s also a custom made high-mounted front fender, micro bar-end mirrors, and a custom saddle with a quilted upholstery for a retro vibe. The tail has also been cropped for a more compact appearance.

Moving on to the Hunter Brat, this bike has a styling ethos on the opposite end of the spectrum, but one with an equally impressive execution. If the Scrambler favored all-terrain ability and tall ground clearance, the Brat keeps things low, slow, and elegant. For starters, it gets wide balloon tires, a custom headlight, and a low-slung drag bar. A low-profile saddle also gives the bike a very sleek bone line, while the tiny tail light matches the small bar-end mirrors up front. The bike also gets similar engine covers as that of the Scrambler, as well as an aftermarket exhaust with a swooping header and blacked-out finish.