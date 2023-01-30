If you’re anything like me and you frequently ride in rainy weather, chances are you know that preparedness is key. There’s nothing worse than getting caught out in the rain with nothing but your mesh gear on. It’ll leave you chilly, uncomfortable, and possibly even with a cold the next morning. It’s always a good idea to carry along a raincoat or a waterproof inner liner just to help keep you a bit Dry during a downpour.

Having said that, having the right gear isn’t the end of all your problems. It’s happened to me at least once that a supposedly waterproof pair of pants, or a waterproof jacket began letting some water in simply due to their age. That’s right, as with all things in life, things fall into disarray as the hands of time move forward. Luckily, there are ways to prolong the service life of your gear and apparel—particularly useful if you want to get your money’s worth, and avoid throwing out an otherwise fine jacket, pair of pants, or gloves.

Waterproof sprays are a go-to for a lot of all-weather riders, as they can fortify the waterproofing capabilities of gear, and even make otherwise non-water-repellent stuff do a good job of keeping water out. One such brand is Dr. Wack, a chemical specialist from Germany, known for all sorts of solutions catering to motorcycling and automotive needs. Its newest product is the S100 Fabric Protect waterproofing agent, which the brand claims is compatible with all types of motorcycle gear and equipment, more specifically with textiles and leathers.

Here, Dr. Wack’s S100 Fabric Protect waterproofing spray provides two key benefits. The first is clearly enhanced waterproofing capabilities, thanks to the spray’s oleophobic and hydrophobic properties. On top of that, the layer produced by the spray is also UV resistant, which protects your leathers and fabrics from discoloration due to exposure to the elements.

Needless to say, the tech is certainly useful for those looking to maximize the service life of their gear. Although it isn’t particularly cheap at 14.24 Euros (around $15 USD) for a 300-millimeter aerosol can, it’s certainly cheaper than buying a new set of gear every few months due to wear and tear.