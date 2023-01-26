Steve McQueen didn’t just earn his King of Cool nickname by starring in Hollywood hits like Bullitt, The Great Escape, and The Magnificent Seven. Off the silver screen, McQueen lived out his on-screen antics, entering motorsport races under the pseudonym Harvey Mushman. By 1964, no amount of anonymity could deflect the actor’s influence, though.

Alongside Bud Ekins, Dave Ekins, Cliff Coleman, and John Steen, McQueen contested the 1964 International Six Days Trial (ISDT) for the first-ever U.S. team. Success wasn’t' far behind either. Coleman and Dave Ekins captured gold medals while Steen salvaged a silver. Unfortunately, McQueen never saw the finish line. A crash on the competition's third day sidelined the pop icon, but his ISDT presence still lives on to this day.

Piloting the number 278 Triumph TR6SC and sporting a Barbour waxed-canvas jacket with a custom Bell helmet, McQueen lived up to his Tinsel Town billing in style. To celebrate McQ’s impact, Bell Helmets partnered with the Steve McQueen Estate to present a series of limited-edition helmets and apparel.

The Bell Custom 500 Six Days McQueen marks the first entry in the collaborative collection. Based on the original Bell TX open-face helmet, the Custom 500’s timeless form lends to McQueen’s classic style. Bell then replicates the actor’s 1964 ISDT livery with a base coat of royal blue along with white and red accents. An era-correct 510 visor and Steve logo at the back complete the race replica.

Gallery: Bell Custom 500 Six Days McQueen

“My Dad loved riding motorcycles more than anything” said Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen. “Much of my childhood memories with my dad revolve around motorcycles. We loved going on two wheeled adventures together and I’m thrilled to see this helmet come back to life considering my dad and I always wore Bell helmets. Celebrating my dad’s passion for motorcycling and his role as an ambassador for off road-racing. My kids and I couldn’t be prouder of this partnership.”

Bell will offer the Custom 500 Six Days McQueen in sizes XS through XXL with a retail price of $209.95. In conjunction with the helmet release, a limited-run Steve McQueen apparel collection will also hit Bell retailers.