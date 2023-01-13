The 2023 AMA Supercross season opened in dramatic fashion in Anaheim, California, on January 7, 2023. Yamaha rider and defending champion Eli Tomac justified his number-one plate once again by crossing the finish line first.

Tomac’s inside pass on Honda rider Chase Sexton highlighted the champ’s return to the top step, but a crash by Husqvarna rider Malcolm Stewart also ratcheted up the drama.

Unfortunately, the series won’t follow up on the Anaheim spectacle in Oakland, California, this weekend, January 14, 2023. After severe rainstorms battered the state’s coast this weekend, Supercross organizers were forced to postpone the Oakland round.

In a statement, the series noted that the “safety of [its] athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always [its] foremost concern.” As a result, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will head to Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Throughout the week, official Supercross course builder Dirt Wurx track-building progress reports via social media.

“California has seen 12.37 inches of rain over the past 15 days. The atmospheric river fought us all week and it’s not going to stop. We built and completed a revised mellow mud track that would hopefully allow the event to move forward,” revealed Dirt Wurx in an Instagram post. “With more rain on the way Friday and Saturday in addition to the rain already seen in the area, the final decision to postpone the event and provide the best racing surfaces possible for teams, athletes, and fans was decided on by Feld Motor Sports.”

Following the off-week, Supercross will return to action at San Diego, California’s Snapdragon Stadium on January 21, 2023. We fully expect Tomac and company to deliver the drama when the series starts back up.