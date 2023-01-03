Breaking into the motorcycle club racing scene isn’t all that hard. Many aspiring weekend Rossis start off by obtaining a racing license and locating a local racing organization. As long as riders can foot the bill (travel, lodging, parts, etc.) they can typically count on a starting grid spot. Entering club racing may not qualify as rocket science, but competing at the front is no simple task.

Legion Moto has helped sportbike riders develop into bonafide club racers for years now. While the organization doesn’t offer a dedicated course, its trackside support, one-on-one coaching, and suspension setup foster growth from the Novice group (C) up through the Advanced ranks (A). Legion Moto will return to its mission in 2023 by offering nine track days between May and October.

The organization will host two events at Colorado’s Pikes Peak International Raceway, one track day at Kansas’ Heartland Park, one weekend at the Utah Motorsports Campus, and four separate events at the Pueblo Motorsports Park. Moto Legion will also put on its Summer Trackday Circus on July 2-3, 2023.

“We are humbled to be able to offer more to the wider track day community for ’23 and excited for the growth we’ve had,” noted Legion Moto owner Matt Cooper. “We are really looking forward to ’24 and what potential there is to help provide riders at all levels when it comes to track experiences. We want to grow this sport however we can.”

In addition to the full track day schedule, Cooper also announced Legion Moto’s intent to run a 2024 Superbike racing class. The company already supports three privateer racing teams throughout the country and this new Superbike series could mark a major evolutionary step for the track day org. The regional series will serve the Midwest while welcoming racers from both coasts

“There are plenty of single-day series executing on both east and west coast, so the addition of one in the Midwest makes a lot of sense!” admitted Eastern Legion of Speed racing team manager Patrick Paschall. “If Matt couples a practice day with a race day at a place like Heartland, there’s a likelihood of us making the trip west for that race weekend.”