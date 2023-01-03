Stage Three of the 2023 Dakar Rally was full of drama as ever—and, in fact, the stage ended up being cancelled early by race organizers, due to worsening weather conditions. Before that happened, though, the bikes were able to get out and put in hundreds of kilometers and get results. 

Were they good results? As ever, that depends on the racer. For 2020 Dakar winner Ricky Brabec, unfortunately stage three of the 2023 event was the end of his time in this year’s competition. He crashed at the 274-kilometer mark, after which he experienced pain in his cervical vertebrae. Medical staff transported him to the hospital, but the incident has forced him to withdraw from this year’s competition earlier than he probably would have liked. 

The third stage of the 2023 Dakar wasn’t the best experience for Matthias Walkner, either. He’d suffered a bad fall the day before, and along with the bumps and bruises and scrapes, it turned out that he also had a broken bone in his wrist. Despite that fact, he decided to try to go on—using tape, painkillers, and persistence to see himself tackle the stage. By the end of the stage, he managed to finish eleventh in the day’s rankings—over 16 minutes behind the Stage Three winner. 

More Dakar 2023:

dakar 2023 stages 1 2 2023 Dakar Rally: Sunderland Out On Stage 1, Klein Wins Stage 2
2023 dakar rally rule changes The FIM Tweaks Some Of The Rules For The Iconic Dakar Rally

With Brabec and Sunderland now both out of the running, how did the 2023 Dakar Rally stage three bike rankings work out? Here are the top ten finishers and their times: 

Rider  Team  Time 
Daniel Sanders (AUS)  Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing  4 hours, 24 minutes, 15 seconds 
Skyler Howes (USA)  Husqvarna Factory Racing 4 hours, 30 minutes, 34 seconds
Mason Klein (USA)  BAS World KTM Racing Team  4 hours, 31 minutes, 14 seconds 
Kevin Benavides (ARG)  Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 4 hours, 31 minutes, 38 seconds 
Joan Barreda Bort (ESP)  Monster Energy JB Team  4 hours, 35 minutes, 44 seconds 
Toby Price (AUS)  Red Bull KTM Factory Racing  4 hours, 36 minutes, 29 seconds 
Pablo Quintanilla (CHL)  Monster Energy Honda Team 4 hours, 38 minutes, 50 seconds 
Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) Monster Energy Honda Team 4 hours, 39 minutes, 43 seconds
Joaquim Rodrigues (PRT) Hero Motosports Team Rally  4 hours, 40 minutes, 20 seconds
Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHL)  Monster Energy Honda Team  4 hours, 40 minutes, 23 seconds

 

What will Stage Four bring? There’s no telling, but we’ll be sure to tell you about it after it happens. So far, the early stages of 2023 have seen American racers putting on a strong showing (that is, until Brabec couldn’t any more this year). Will Mason Klein win additional rally stages? What about Nacho Cornejo? Will Matthias Walkner be able to continue, or will he be forced to retire because of his injury? We wish good luck and good health to all the racers, and look forward to the next days of competition. 

Sources: Dakar Rally, Speedweek

Janaki Jitchotvisut
By: Janaki Jitchotvisut
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com