The term “entry-level” gets a bad rap within motorcycling circles. Commonly viewed on the same level as "budget-conscious" or "beginner-friendly", the phrase frequently equates to lower quality. That’s not the case when it comes to Dutch gear manufacturer REV’IT!, and its feature-laden Shade H2O Ladies jacket proves that entry-level doesn’t mean sacrificing form, function—and in this case—fun.

REV’IT! starts out with a 600D polyester outer layer to provide both abrasion resistance and lightweight construction. The brand then laminates a Hydratex waterproof membrane to the jacket’s inner mesh lining to shield the user from moisture. Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance either, thanks to the Shade’s thermal liner. When spring rolls back around, users can remove the insulating layer for additional comfort.

Arm adjustment tabs, Velcro wrist closures, and a drawstring at the waist further personalize that comfort. Users can even choose between a half-zip and buckle connection at the rear to pair the jacket with riding trousers. Two external pockets protect the rider's personal items with weatherproof lining, while two inner pockets deliver extra carrying capacity.

Despite the item’s entry-level designation, REV’IT! Equips the Shade H2O jacket with Level 1 armor at the elbows and shoulders. Unfortunately, customers will have to purchase a Level 2 back protector separately, but a provided pocket makes that addition a cinch. The firm reinforces its safety standards by adorning the multi-season jacket with reflective strips at the front and back.

REV’IT! understands that girls want to have fun and offers the Shade H2O in a quirky Pink Leopard Print finish. For the more conservative crowd, the solid Black or Blue colorways will get the job done in a more inconspicuous manner. Available in sizes XS-XL and retailing for $259.99, the Shade H20 jacket proves that entry-level gear can be both budget-conscious and premium at the same time.