Sometimes, moto gear needs to chill. Whether we’re talking sportbike jackets, adventure kits, or touring outfits, the highly-technical design elements don’t typically hold up when the rider is off the bike. If you’re tired of looking like a Power Ranger or an Antarctic explorer, Italian gear maker Tucano Urbano has the perfect remedy with its Superleggero jacket.

The top layer’s inconspicuous design not only looks good in and out of the saddle, but the puffer jacket design suits the season. However, Tucano Urbano utilizes today’s tech to streamline the historically rotund down jacket cut. An abrasion- and tear-resistant polyamide fabric makes up the outer shell with a windbreaker membrane helping to keep out the cold. Polyamide material also lines the inner jacket, but 120-gram polyester thermal padding reinforces the Superleggero’s weatherproofing measures.

A high collar and waterproof zips help seal out moisture, but the Tucano Urbano jacket protects against more than just winter weather. Removable CE Level 1 certified CPS Aerosoft elbow and shoulder armor shield high-frequency impact areas. Unfortunately, the down jacket doesn’t come with a back protector but a back pad pocket allows safety-oriented customers to purchase a unit separately.

Two exterior pockets and additional interior pouches help users store personal items but don’t expect to fit a trip’s worth of belongings in the minimalist piece. Tucano Urbano upholds the Superleggero’s casual styling by maintaining a streamlined form. No adjustment straps interrupt the slim-cut silhouette and only side shirring helps personalize the fit to the rider.

The Italian brand offers the jacket in sizes S-XXL and customers can choose between a Dark Blue and Airborne Green colorway. At €207.39 ($220 USD), the Tucano Urbano Superleggero jacket is more affordable than many non-protective down jackets and it comes with the added benefit of not looking like a Speed Racer when off the bike.