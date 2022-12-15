Ask any BMW fanboy about the R 1200 ST and they could very well draw a blank. The short-lived sport-tourer didn’t amass the most dedicated following during its 2005-2007 production run. Maybe the class-dominating Honda VFR should shoulder the blame. BMW’s intra-competing R 1200 RT and R 1200 GS sure didn’t help the matter either.

Some argue that its bloated bodywork and utilitarian styling foiled the Beemer’s category chances, two qualities that Recast Moto set out to address with its custom R 1200 ST. The Belarus-based garage started with a 2006 model-year donor. After shedding the ST’s shell-like bodywork and subframe, shop owner Vadim Mulyarov fashioned a new cantilever subframe attached directly to the upper section of the multi-piece trellis frame.

“In this project, the main highlight was to make the gap between the top and bottom of the motorcycle as large as possible, while creating a futuristic silhouette of the motorcycle,” Mulyarov told Pipeburn.

Gallery: Recast Moto: 2006 BMW R 1200 ST

6 Photos

The resulting form creates the illusion of a floating tail section. All while maintaining structural and aesthetic integrity. Recast amplifies this new svelte and futuristic design language by crafting the angular bodywork from 3mm-thick aluminum sheet metal. A tiered taillight and swingarm-mounted license plate bracket uphold the minimalist motif while the white-painted fork lowers and integrated fork covers visually streamline the telelever front end.

A new set of yoke-mounted handlebars replace the stock clip-ons and a tan leather seat not only completes the cockpit but also complements the build’s white/gold color combo. To preserve the project’s sharp styling, Mulyarov tucked away much of the electronics and simplified the switchgear.

Recast takes the same approach with the new exhaust system, hiding it behind the new bike’s new belly pan. As expected, LED lighting now illuminates the roadway. No, the R 1200 ST never earned the chance to become a BMW classic, but in custom naked bike form, the model finds a whole new lease on life.