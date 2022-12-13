Remember the CAKE Kibb ATV? The Swedish electric motorbike maker introduced design renders of this vehicle back in June, 2022. It’s meant to be a mostly autonomous EV for the agricultural sector, and will ideally utilize as many environmentally-friendly materials in its construction as it possibly can. (That includes dandelion-based rubber, which we learned is a thing that some tire companies have already been researching for almost a decade.)

Artfully rendered designs are something we love to see whenever we can, but they don’t always make it to production. The Kibb, though? CAKE just announced that it plans to put this adorable little machine into production by 2025, if all goes according to plan.

See, CAKE Kibb designer Fanny Jonsson came up with her designs for this vehicle while working on her master’s thesis at the Umeå Institute of Design. She was also an intern at CAKE at the time—and the Kibb was, in fact, her thesis project. Fast-forward to the end of 2022, and Jonsson is now a full-fledged designer at CAKE. Even better, the company is working to make her thesis project a real-life vehicle in the near future.

“When I started to build out the concept, I had real world challenges in mind, and explored heavily where there is the most unlocked potential on the market. Starting from the core CAKE DNA combined with a new vehicle type was truly exciting, and that CAKE started manufacturing this and is giving everyone the opportunity to follow the progress from my renderings and concept to reality is honoring as well as a great tool to take zero emission, regenerative farming to the next level,” Jonsson said in a statement.

“Not only was the result from Fanny’s thesis an incredible achievement, but it was such an impressive reflection of the core CAKE values, that it was impossible not to turn the Kibb into reality,” added CAKE founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn.

So, what happens now? As it’s so far down the timeline, CAKE says it isn’t interested in taking preorders. However, if you’re interested in following along on the journey of trial-and-error (as the OEM itself describes it), you can sign up to receive update emails via the link in our Sources.

Gallery: CAKE Kibb ATV Concept Design Render by Fanny Jonsson