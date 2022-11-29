The American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) has become the preeminent powersports trade show over the years. The event doesn’t just bring manufacturers and distributors to the table but also invites media and dealers to the party as well. This year is no different, and AIMExpo will take full advantage of that reach to provide even more educational programming in 2023.

In a response to motorcycling’s ever-shifting landscape, the show will host a new Disruptive Thinking series. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, organizers will launch the new program with three MIC Symposium Sessions featuring speakers from the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) Board of Directors and Competitive Analytics. Dealer-focused classroom sessions will fill out the rest of the day’s schedule.

“Our industry is evolving at a rapid pace, from electrification and macro-economic forces, to ever-changing best-business practices,” summarized Motorcycle Industry Council director of marketing and events Andre Albert. “We’ve developed an educational lineup for AIMExpo 2023 with that in mind, to deliver information and actionable content that attendees will be able to bring back to their businesses and see positive results.”

Guest speakers will address those challenges head-on with three additional Disruptive Thinking installments on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The “Getting Amp’d Whether You Want to or Not: How to Successfully Incorporate Non-ICE in Your ICE Dealership” session should help dealers find a way to seamlessly integrate new electric vehicles.

On the heels of that engaging talk, Tucker Powersports, Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties, Arrowhead Engineered Products, and Garage Composites representatives will expound on “The Future of Powersports from the Distributors’ Perspective”. The final Disruptive Thinking event of the day will reestablish today’s best dealer practices (which doesn't sound disruptive in the least).

While additional Dealer Excellence Classroom courses populate the rest of Thursday’s itinerary, AIMExpo’s final day, Friday, February 17, 2023, will only include two final Disruptive Thinking sessions. Yes, the Motorcycle Industry Council may have returned AIMExpo to Las Vegas, Nevada, for yet another year, but the new educational curriculum proves that it's all business.

“This is shaping up to be our biggest, most comprehensive educational series,” Albert claimed. “If you want to know what the powersports landscape is going to look like in the future, and what industry stakeholders are doing to prepare for it, then you can’t miss this show.”