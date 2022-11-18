After an endlessly entertaining 2022 Superbike World Championship (WSBK) season, the series will wrap up the year at Australia’s Phillip Island Circuit. WSBK isn’t the only one fixing to bid farewell, though. Professional Stunt Rider “Lukey” Luke Follacchio will perform his final show at the event before formally retiring.

“I feel particularly blessed to be able to end my career this way. While the old body isn’t 100%, I am still able to give my everything at shows and this final weekend is going to go big!” explained Follacchio. “It’s been an amazing journey and there are so many people to thank. If young me could see what I’ve been able to do, where I have been able to perform, and the friends and fans I would make along the way- well, like me, he’d be pretty stoked!”

After 20 years in the stunt game, Follacchio will go out in style. The decorated daredevil has made it a habit of performing at the Phillip Island venue over the years. However, WSBK skipped the Australian round in the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The racing series’ return fortuitously falls on Follacchio’s career finale, maximizing the crowd he can draw to the stunt show.

Despite his retirement from the stunt ranks, Follacchio will remain in the motorcycle industry after accepting a role at Australian-based Peter Stevens Importers. The Triumph-sponsored rider’s relationship with the dealer dates back years, so he’ll be right at home in the PS Importers family.

“At PS Importers we are proudly a family business, and Luke is part of that family,” explained PS Imports Head of Marketing Nigel Harvey. “His passion, enthusiasm, and skill on two wheels [are] infectious, and seeing him throw a leg over any bike, makes you want to ride. It is for this reason that we continue to partner with Luke, to share the stoke of riding motorcycles with our customers, friends, and families."