Royal Enfield is known for retro-styling and affordable pricing. That positions most Enfield models as a great starting point for custom projects, and that fact isn’t lost on the Indian OEM. From an American Flat Track Production Twins race-winning bike to the retro racer Continental GT-R650, the brand’s custom program pushes both the form and function of Royal Enfield’s lineup.

Now, it looks like you can add stunt riding to the firm’s repertoire thanks to a new partnership with stuntman Lee Bowers. The Guinness World Record holder and multiple-time European freestyle champion has also performed stunts in blockbusters such as James Bond, Mission Impossible, and The Kingsman. However, Bowers is ready to open a new chapter with Royal Enfield.

“I have always been looking for new challenges, with the desire to push my creativity in new directions,” admitted Bowers, “I have been a professional stuntman for many years now, so I know that with commitment and training I am able to work with any sports bike; but now, to be able to do something completely new together with an iconic brand like Royal Enfield, which has always been associated with classic retro small-displacement models and single-cylinder engines, represents for me an incredibly exciting experience, both personally and professionally.”

Gallery: Royal Enfield X Lee Bowers: Stunt Bike Fleet

7 Photos

Developed with Royal Enfield’s UK Design Center and Harris Performance, Bowers fashioned a stunt bike fleet from the brand’s Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT models. The team turned the Interceptor 650 into a freestyle stunt bike with modified bodywork, ergonomics, and controls in order to pull off Bowers’ two-wheeled acrobatics. Extensive frame and chassis work prepares the Interceptor 650 for the stunt arena, with Ohlins suspension and Brembo Stylema calipers highlighting the list of upgrades.

For the Continental GT 650 drift bike, an easy-pull RSC clutch lever, custom 2-into-1 exhaust, and Renthal 520 sprocket help the Bowers get the bike sideways. Meanwhile, the lengthened aluminum swingarm, rear brake support, and chain adjuster help maintain stability at high lean angles. Lastly, the Royal Enfield Himalayan remains stock both mechanically and stylistically, but the addition of pyrotechnics makes the baby ADV just as exciting as its bigger siblings.

“When we talk about customization, we don't just think about aesthetics: we want to push the function of our bikes to the limit,” noted the Head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program Adrian Sellers. “These stunt bikes represent another chapter. of our history and a challenge that we took up with great joy. The result couldn't be more satisfying: amix of functional modifications and interventions of excellent craftsmanship that only the Harris Performance team is able to realize.”