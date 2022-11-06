When it comes to sporty street helmets, it’s hard to ignore the Scorpion EXO 1400 series of helmets. The brand offers value for money in a stylish and quality package and the 2023 version of the helmet is getting an update.

The Scorpion EXO 1400 Evo Air will now be ECE 22.06 homologated and it also gets a bunch of new graphics that include carbon fiber design elements. Scorpion does offer the lid in a carbon shell, however, the standard Evo Air EXO1400s will get a Thermodynamic Composite Technology (TCT) shell.

Shell sizes are split between the entire size range, par for the course for most full-face helmets. Being a Scorpion helmet, the model comes with the brand’s signature Air-Fit system which is similar to what Reebok did in the 90s to give athletes a secure fit. Simply pump for a secure fit, then push on the valve to take the helmet off. The cheek pads are lined with Scorpion’s KwikWick3 fabric, anti-bacterial, and also removable for washing.

Gallery: 2023 Scorpion Exo 1400 Evo Air Helmet

As for ventilation, you get a chin and a mohawk vent for intake, as well as extractors at the back paired with a spoiler for that ever-important Venturi effect. To prevent the visor from fogging up, you get a breath guard. The EXO 1400 Evo Air also has Scorpion’s Ellip-Tec II visor mechanism which secures the face shield for weather protection and added quietness.

On top of all of this, the helmet is guaranteed for five years and is covered by the new ECE 22.06 homologation for safety.

As for its price, expect to pay about €299.90 EUR or about $295 USD for the solid color options. If graphics are more your speed, prepare €369.90 EUR or about $365 USD if you’re set on this new model from Scorpion. As for your color options, the solid options include Solid Black, Matte Black, and Pearl White. For graphics, you can pick between the Thelios, Gaia, Vittoria, and Attune designs, each with its own colors to match your bike or your gear.

If you're not really feeling this lid or want something better from Scorpion, you can check out its EXO-R1 EVO helmet which is one of the most affordable FIM-homologated lids out in the market today.